Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 25

Tuesday, Jan. 16
2:43 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:23 p.m. —Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7
Wednesday, Jan. 17
10:02 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
Thursday, Jan. 18
6:53 a.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
5:14 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Friday, Jan. 19
2:37 a.m. — Jericho Road, Flint Hill, stroke, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
9:54 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
1:56 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1
2:03 p.m. — Chilton Lane, Sperryville, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7
6:06 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, brush fire, company 2
Saturday, Jan. 20
2:57 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 2 and 5
5:44 a.m. — Warren County mutual aid, company 9
11:33 a.m. — Shade Lane, Woodville, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7
11:34 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
2:08 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, smoke in area, companies 1 and 4
3:14 p.m. — Nighthawk Lane, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 2 and 7
4:52 p.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
Sunday, Jan. 21
3:36 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
8:39 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
10:51 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
