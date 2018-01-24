Fire and rescue calls for Jan. 25

Tuesday, Jan. 16

2:43 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:23 p.m.  —Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7

Wednesday, Jan. 17

10:02 a.m. — Rock Mills Road, Woodville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

Thursday, Jan. 18

6:53 a.m. — Dearing Road, Huntly, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9

5:14 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Friday, Jan. 19

2:37 a.m. — Jericho Road, Flint Hill, stroke, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9

9:54 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

1:56 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1

2:03 p.m. — Chilton Lane, Sperryville, structure fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7

6:06 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, brush fire, company 2

Saturday, Jan. 20

2:57 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 2 and 5

5:44 a.m. — Warren County mutual aid, company 9

11:33 a.m. — Shade Lane, Woodville, brush fire, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7

11:34 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

2:08 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, smoke in area, companies 1 and 4

3:14 p.m. — Nighthawk Lane, Sperryville, brush fire, companies 1, 2 and 7

4:52 p.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, injury, company 9

Sunday, Jan. 21

3:36 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9

8:39 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

10:51 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

