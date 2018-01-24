Town of Washington postal clerk charged with theft

Patricia J. Zelaya-Christman, until recently a U.S. Postal Service clerk in the town of Washington, has been arrested by the United States Postal Inspection Service on charges of stealing money from the post office on Main Street.

Zelaya-Christman, a familiar face behind the postal counter in what is zip code 22747, was arraigned in Rappahannock District Court this week on charges of petty larceny (thefts of under $200).

A warrant for her arrest had been issued by a U.S. Postal Service law enforcement officer who was brought in to investigate the alleged crime or crimes.

A public defender was appointed to represent Zelaya-Christman, whose address is listed as Front Royal.

Her court date has been continued to Tuesday, March 13 at 9:30 a.m.

According to one source, authorities are investigating whether Zelaya-Christman might have been involved in previous thefts from the town’s post office.