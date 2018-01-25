Washington column for Jan. 25

Losing a dear friend

I hope this past week found you well, for we lost a dear friend whom God called home.

Condolences go out to the family of Loring Anderson, Jr. Loring, who passed away Tuesday, Jan. 16 at his residence. He was born in Harris Hollow.

I got to know Loring while working through the Rappahannock News. He would come into the office, and talk about his childhood days working on the family farm.

While growing up Loring enjoyed rattlesnake hunting on the farm at Mt. Marshall in Harris Hollow. One day he walked into the office and had this rattlesnake in a bag that he killed on the farm. “Oh,” he would tell me, “it won’t bite.” For me, I didn’t want to be around any snakes at all. Dead or Alive!

Some days Loring would go by the office driving his brother’s 1929 Model T car, and would blow the horn to let us know that he was on his way to work on the family farm in Harris Hollow. At the close of the day he would come back by and we would hear the horn blow. I knew he was on his way back home. That was his passion to go to the farm each day to work. The farm kept Loring going each day.

One day he drove up in front of the office in that Model T car. He came in and said to us ladies, “Let’s go for a drive around the big city.” What a ride that was. We thought we were something special. To look back, we truly were. We had Loring for a dear friend. Sometimes in life, true friends are hard to find.

A man of honor. When Loring told you something, you could always bank on it. It was the truth.

Some days when he would stop in and chat with me we would often talk about his brother John and sister Alice, and how life was on the farm. He also would often speak of his daughter, Karen, and son, Ernest, who he loved so deeply.

I often hear people saying that Rappahannock County is one of a kind and I have to say that Loring Anderson is one of a kind who really appreciated his heritage and his family and his friends.

According to his sister Alice, “Loring had a good life.”

Loring, you will be truly missed by everyone who knew you.

The funeral is Saturday, Jan. 27, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends two hours prior to the service. Pastor Sandy Martin will officiate. Interment with military honors will be held in Fairview Cemetery.

God looked around his garden, and found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth, and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you, and lifted you to rest.

God’s Garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best.

He saw the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb, so he closed your weary eyelids, and whispered peace be there.

It broke your family’s hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone, for part of them went with you, the day God called you home.

My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Rest in peace my friend!

Book Barn news

Come by The Book Barn on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to peruse our wonderful collection of gently used books and films — fiction, travel, biographies galore and numerous guides for hobby, woodworking, art and other projects to name but a few things to do!

The Book Barn offers a wide selection of top books, CDs, and DVDs and offers an escape for those looking for fun diversion from winter doldrums. There is also a shelf of free books that are just too good to pass up, as well as tales of interest and game ideas for children.

Also, keep in mind that The Book Barn recently gave gift certificates to all teachers and staff members at the Rappahannock County schools. We hope the teachers will come by and peruse all the books and useful items The Book Barn offers and use their gift certificates to choose what they might want from among the widest and best choices now available.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Randall Updike of Washington, who will be celebrating his day on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Ham/oyster dinner

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be having their All You Can Eat Ham and Oyster Dinner on Saturday, March 10, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their station.

Come enjoy all your favorites! Fried oysters, raw oysters, oyster stew, country ham, baked ham, parsley potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, corn, fried apples, rolls, and an assortment of desserts and beverages all prepared by your local volunteer Fire and Rescue Personnel.

Cost for adults $30, kids ages 4 to 10 $15, 3 and under are free. All proceeds will be used to fund our daily operations. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their members.

Have a wonderful week!