Aiding, abetting, enabling

The movie heroine encountered a cohort of the man who had raped her. “Wait,” he protested. “I didn’t touch you.”

“But you watched,” she said, as she plunged her knife into his chest.

There are laws about aiding and abetting a crime, but what about those who know but say nothing? What about the administrators at Penn State who knew about the crimes in the football locker room but did nothing? What about Cardinal Law from Boston who knew about pedophiles among his priests but did nothing?

Trump and his Cabinet have made egregious and embarrassing statements, which Republicans in Congress have supported by their silence. Are they responsible because they knew and did nothing? We’ll see what the voters say in November.

Robert Burney

Sperryville