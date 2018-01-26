Thanks to all — truck driver excluded

Friday, January 5th, was one of the most frightening days in my life. I was beset with terrible chest pain and other symptoms that suggested a heart attack. My husband called 911.

Within minutes, several volunteer responders from Washington and Sperryville arrived at our house. Immediately, they went about their work calmly and professionally. Soon, they were transporting me to the hospital. On the way, they did their best to assure and comfort me. I want them to know they have my eternal thanks and gratitude.

To the distracted driver of the truck that blocked the lane ahead of us and failed to yield way to the ambulance as it flashed its lights and sounded its siren, may he soon learn how to be a responsible driver and citizen.

Charlotte Gasper

Sperryville