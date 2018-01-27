Plowing into an uncertain future

Photo by Theresa Wood

More than 100 people from the Rappahannock community — men and women alike — gathered Saturday to talk about the local agriculture system and to hear from John Piotti, the new president of the American Farmland Trust, who provided an update about rural agriculture across the country. Molly Peterson, of Heritage Hollow Farms in Sperryville, one of several volunteers who was asked to help coordinate the event at the Washington Firehouse, was “pleasantly surprised at the attendance and interest. Hopefully it’ll lead to more discussion and action to support local agriculture.”