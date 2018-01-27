Plowing into an uncertain future

By Staff/Contributed January 27, 2018 Photos 0
Photo by Theresa Wood

More than 100 people from the Rappahannock community — men and women alike — gathered Saturday to talk about the local agriculture system and to hear from John Piotti, the new president of the American Farmland Trust, who provided an update about rural agriculture across the country. Molly Peterson, of Heritage Hollow Farms in Sperryville, one of several volunteers who was asked to help coordinate the event at the Washington Firehouse, was “pleasantly surprised at the attendance and interest. Hopefully it’ll lead to more discussion and action to support local agriculture.”

Photo by Theresa Wood
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4487 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*