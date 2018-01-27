Ramen — with beer — draws overflow crowd

By John McCaslin

Hundreds descended on Pen Druid Brewery in Sperryville early Sunday afternoon for the locally sourced farm-to-table pop up “Ramen with Friends.” So many unexpectedly came out on what was a glorious day weatherwise that the generous bowls of shoyu-style ramen, featuring rye noodles from Rappahannock’s Woodstone Baking, and complemented with duck eggs, pork belly, kimchi — and of course beer — went quickly. As did black sesame seed ice cream for dessert. At one point the food line stretched from the main entrance of the popular craft beer brewery out into the parking lot.