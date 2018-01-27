Sperryville column for Jan. 25

Burgers N’ Things steps it up a notch

Sperryville’s renaissance continues unabated. New businesses are opening and some old businesses reinventing themselves, such as Burgers N’ Things roadside restaurant being run and managed now by Chuck Shewbridge of Rixeyville. He’s making some changes not only in menu offerings but significant spruce ups as well.

By Chris Green

Chuck is a seasoned and highly successful former telecommunications executive. A number of years ago living and working in Northern Virginia, and tired of the frenetic city lifestyle he sought a major quality of life change and moved his family to Warrenton and took several years off to enjoy raising his boys, Chase and Jake. He then moved his family to a bucolic farm in Rixeyville and opened CJ’s Soft Serve in Culpeper in 2005. CJ’s is going on it’s 14th season and is located on Route 29 next to the Ole Country Store.

Becky Butler, the former owner of Burgers N’ Things, showed up at CJ’s one fine day with her grandchildren in tow and promptly asked Chuck if he’d entertain running the family business. Within several days, Chuck met with Stefanie and Ricky Shaw and Mrs. Butler to see the business and a country style handshake sealed the deal.

He loves to cook, and cooking he does extremely well, as does Susan Hight, a longtime familiar face at Burgers N’ Things. She mirrors Chuck’s enthusiasm and her welcoming smile and wonderful service add a touch of class to the small roadside restaurant. They offer outdoor seating, takeout and even offer, especially on cold days, to bring your completed order to you, if you happen to be next door at Ricky Shaw’s awaiting auto repairs.

They offer steaming hot soups including bean and ham, chili, vegetable beef and chicken noodle using whole chickens, smoked for five hours under Chuck’s adept culinary hand.

Also on the menu: buffalo dogs, an amazing rueben, and a steak and cheese sub stuffed with true Philly steak. Breakfast sausage is freshly made from his own hogs and the extraordinarily large, fresh brown eggs are gathered from his chickens.

He’s purchased a state of the art computerized register, the entire building is recently repainted and accented with a pretty powder blue trim. The building now sports a bold sign, an attractive, hand drawn cutout — painted by his good friend Alan Streets.

Beef is fresh, not frozen, and patties are individually molded, grilled and seasoned, the grande burger super fat and juicy. Breakfast, lunch and dinner all offer a wide variety of speciality foods including sandwiches and subs, chicken and all manner of seafood.

Speciality ice creams include custom milkshakes like Black & White, Dream Sycle, Grasshopper and Salted Caramel, as well as three flavors of soft serve and eight flavors of hand dipped ice cream from local suppliers.They also offer box lunches for businesses, schools, and family gatherings. And speaking of family, both of Chuck’s boys help out — at Burgers N’ Things and CJ’s.

On the horizon, Chuck hopes to add homemade pizza to order and possibly a delivery service. They are open all winter long, hours are 10:30 a.m. till 7 p.m. 7 days a week. He relates they are always looking for good help, and you can apply at the restaurant.