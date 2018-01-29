A toast to the queen

Ruby Dwyer of Old Hollow celebrated her 90th birthday last Friday, January 19th. On Saturday, her three children — Kathy, Sam and Gary Dwyer — threw their mom a wonderful birthday party attended by dozens of her friends at Trinity Episcopal Church hall in Washington. A poem, written by Richard Parsons, was also read aloud to Ruby, who is better known as the “Queen of Old Hollow.”
THE QUEEN OF OLD HOLLOW
The Queen of Old Hollow
She’s known far and wide
As a hard act to follow
Who has nothing to hide
Her friends they are many
Who cherish her dearly
Her foes there aren’t any
And I say that sincerely
Her children are three
Of god’s finest creations
Her family tree’s
Full of noble relations
Who is this grand dame
Of Old Hollow you ask
This woman of fame
In whose light we all bask
Her name’s Ruby Dwyer
Who else you might say
Could you love and admire
So much every day
Be the first to comment