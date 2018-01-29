A toast to the queen

Ruby Dwyer of Old Hollow celebrated her 90th birthday last Friday, January 19th. On Saturday, her three children — Kathy, Sam and Gary Dwyer — threw their mom a wonderful birthday party attended by dozens of her friends at Trinity Episcopal Church hall in Washington. A poem, written by Richard Parsons, was also read aloud to Ruby, who is better known as the “Queen of Old Hollow.”

By Debbie Keyser

THE QUEEN OF OLD HOLLOW

The Queen of Old Hollow

She’s known far and wide

As a hard act to follow

Who has nothing to hide

Her friends they are many

Who cherish her dearly

Her foes there aren’t any

And I say that sincerely

Her children are three

Of god’s finest creations

Her family tree’s

Full of noble relations

Who is this grand dame

Of Old Hollow you ask

This woman of fame

In whose light we all bask

Her name’s Ruby Dwyer

Who else you might say

Could you love and admire

So much every day