Park from every angle

By John McCaslin

Washington-based landscape artist Kevin H. Adams, Shenandoah National Park’s 2017 artist in residence, appears alongside Susan Sherman, executive director of the Shenandoah National Park Trust, at Saturday evening’s unveiling of Adams’ impressive 40 works from his residency.

The U.S. Department of Interior has twice commissioned collections of Adams’ paintings: for the 75th anniversary of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona and the 85th Anniversary of Glacier National Park in Montana. The Shenandoah exhibition can be viewed at Adams’ Gay Street Gallery through March 26.