Courthouse Row for Feb. 1

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 11-20

Piedmont and Hampton

Douglas Schiffman and Suzanne Schiffman, husband and wife, to Douglas A. Schiffman and Suzanne A. Schiffman, trustees of the Douglas A. Schiffman and Suzanne A. Schiffman joint revocable trust, Tract, 25.00 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation taxes per Virginia code, tax map 28-14F

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Bob Ryan, Boston, generator, $3,640

Louis Zindel, Amissville, deck, $2,000

Riverton LLC Riverton, Sperryville, electric service, $1,000

Fred Naramore, Amissville, renewal, no cost

Frederick Naramore, Amissville, renewal, no cost

William Foster, Sperryville, remodel, $160,000

Marriages

Stacey Lynn Fincham, 36 and Christopher Stuart Whited, 40, both from Flint Hill