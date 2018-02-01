Courthouse Row for Feb. 1

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Jan. 11-20
Piedmont and Hampton
Douglas Schiffman and Suzanne Schiffman, husband and wife, to Douglas A. Schiffman and Suzanne A. Schiffman, trustees of the Douglas A. Schiffman and Suzanne A. Schiffman joint revocable trust, Tract, 25.00 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation taxes per Virginia code, tax map 28-14F
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Bob Ryan, Boston, generator, $3,640
Louis Zindel, Amissville, deck, $2,000
Riverton LLC Riverton, Sperryville, electric service, $1,000
Fred Naramore, Amissville, renewal, no cost
Frederick Naramore, Amissville, renewal, no cost
William Foster, Sperryville, remodel, $160,000
Marriages
Stacey Lynn Fincham, 36 and Christopher Stuart Whited, 40, both from Flint Hill
Be the first to comment