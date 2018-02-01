Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 1

By Jan Clatterbuck February 1, 2018 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, Jan. 23

9:26 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, company 1

Wednesday, Jan. 24

5:01 a.m. — Carter Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3

7:53 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 3

Friday, Jan. 26

1:33 p.m. — Zachary Taylor HIghway, Flint Hill, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 4 and 9

Sunday, Jan. 28

2:13 p.m. — Coughlin Lane, Castleton, injury, company 5

Monday, Jan. 29

10:19 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, stroke, companies 1, 4 and 9

2:54 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, 911 hang up, companies 1, 2 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*