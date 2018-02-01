Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 1

Tuesday, Jan. 23
9:26 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, general illness, company 1
Wednesday, Jan. 24
5:01 a.m. — Carter Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3
7:53 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 3
Friday, Jan. 26
1:33 p.m. — Zachary Taylor HIghway, Flint Hill, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 4 and 9
Sunday, Jan. 28
2:13 p.m. — Coughlin Lane, Castleton, injury, company 5
Monday, Jan. 29
10:19 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, stroke, companies 1, 4 and 9
2:54 p.m. — Woodward Road, Sperryville, 911 hang up, companies 1, 2 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
