Hi, I’m Chip, will you be my best friend?

I was traveling the countryside with my good bud Billy right before I came here. Billy was OK but I was emaciated. My name is Chip and I’ve put on some much-needed weight and am at 16 pounds and growing. I’m around 4 to 5 years old and a male beagle (mostly)/spaniel mix.

The happy dog in me is starting to show though I remain somewhat shy. Having said that I get along with children, other dogs and cats. I’m looking for my forever home. I know you’re out there.

This past week, eight of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.