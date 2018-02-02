Anybody in there?

By John McCaslin

Shenandoah National Park is home to numerous centuries-old trees, including this giant hardwood with a tremendous tree hollow that hiker Kathy McNitt peers into below Hazel Mountain. Shenandoah’s vast forest covers more than 95 percent of the park and features 331 tree, shrub, and vine species.

Over half of the park’s land is dominated by either chestnut oak or red oak forests situated on the ridge tops and upper slopes; mixed hardwood forests like maple, birch, ash and basswood trees in mid-slope elevations; and yellow poplar forests on the lower slopes and along streams.