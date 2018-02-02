‘Dr. King would be pleased’

Thank you doesn’t seem adequate enough, yet, I have to say it to all who attended and/or supported in any way, the 27th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday celebration in Rappahannock on January 21. Beginning with Nancy Raines, proprietor of the Little Washington Theatre, for offering her venue to the program co-sponsor, the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Board; thank you. As the program director, having a venue in the county, with the amenities the theater offers is a huge bonus!

This year’s event featured the film “Come Walk in My Shoes,” written and directed by Robin Smith. Thank you Kit Goldfarb for bringing, not only the suggestion to show the film, but contact information for Robin Smith, the writer/director and Bill Plante, former CBS correspondent; both of them participants on the program. There’s only been positive feedback about the film and many requests to show it at other venues within and outside the county. Thanks as well to our elected officials for taking the time to attend; Mayor John Fox Sullivan, BOS Representatives John Lesinski, Ron Frazier, and Roger Welch, and School Board representative Larry Grove.

Special thanks to Ms. Marie Davis Roman for making the trip home to provide a soul-stirring rendition of “God bless America.” Rev. Sara Keeling was on point as the M.C. for the evening. For publicity and promotions, thanks to RAAC and Matthew Black. Certainly, thanks and congratulations to Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore, Sr., on being named the 2018 DreamKeeper Awardee and clearing your schedule to be present was extra special. Special acknowledgement to Dr. Ellsworth Weaver and Ms. Shirley Jeffries, and the many family and friends for making the “DreamKeeper Tribute Choir” a reality.

Finally, thanks to all who donated to the Julia E. Boddie Scholarship fund that benefits Rappahannock County students who wish to further their education. Once again, the citizens of Rappahannock County and many neighbors near and far came together by giving of their time and resources in a positive way. As program director, I thank you all. I believe Dr. King would be pleased.

Lillian F. Aylor

President, Julia E. Boddie Scholarship Board

Nan Butler Roberts

MLK Birthday Celebration