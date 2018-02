By John McCaslin

The “old Rusted farm wagon” featured in the Jan. 25, 2018 issue of the Rappahannock News was most definitely not used to haul hay and crops. It was however used to haul away and spread on the land the end result of hay and crops after having been consumed by the animals. To some it is referred to as a Democratic platform, to all it is known as a manure spreader.

Michael Massie

Washington