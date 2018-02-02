Washington column for Feb. 1

Rapp Lions helping our children

A resounding thank you to the Rappahannock Lions Club for bringing their Pediavision screening to the Child Care and Learning Center last Wednesday, Jan 24th. The Pediavision machine is a small hand-held device that allows the Lions club member to very quickly examine the eyesight of little ones who are too young to read letters and numbers.

It can diagnose seven different eye diseases, some of which can be more easily corrected in childhood. If the machine spots a possible problem, the parents are notified so they can take the child in for a follow up eye examination. CCLC staff and families thank all the Lions club members for being so thoughtful and kind. Positive experiences like this one builds confidence in how children develop feelings about good health care.

St. Marc

Speaking of school children, this note from Trinity Episcopal Church: “Trinity Church continues its sponsorship of the St. Marc School Trade School in Trouin, Haiti and its economic development partnership with Voix et Actions. The latter through operation of a Village Farm in Trouin. Rev. Jenks Hobson, former rector at Trinity, recently returned from leading a visit to Trouin. Russ Collins of Trinity is planning a visit in May. If interested, contact him at russcoll@comcast.net.”

GW, et al.

Bill Walton and John Lesinski, of Trinity Episcopal Church, will be doing a special program at the Rappahannock Senior Center at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, titled, “George Washington and the Founding Fathers.” All are welcome.

Also, on March 7, the Rappahannock Senior Center will be having breakfast at the Country Café and shopping at Firehouse Treasures in Washington.

WVFR breakfast

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be having an All You Can Eat Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Come enjoy scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, hash browns, fried apples, orange juice, and coffee all prepared by your local fire and rescue volunteers. Adults and kids 11 and older $10, kids 10 and under eat Free. All proceeds will be used to fund their daily operations. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their volunteers.

Ladies Auxiliary

The Washington Ladies Auxiliary has new board members for the 2018-2019 year. They are Shirley Franey president; Bernice Butler, vice president; Mary Madson, secretary (active); Mindy Alexander (will take over in March); and Louise Bondeled, treasurer.

They are having their 50 percent off on winter clothes sale through February. Stop in and meet the new members and be sure to check the sale out. You sure can’t miss a bargain like this.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Rock Smoot. He will celebrate his day on Wednesday, Feb. 7 and to Frank Moffett who will celebrate his day on Thursday, Feb. 8. Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Pastor Phil Bailey, who will celebrate his special day on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Bryant Lee will celebrate his day on Saturday, Feb. 17. And wishes go out to Bud Clatterbuck, who is celebrating his birthday on Monday, Feb. 19; and Betty Grigsby, who will celebrate her special day on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

May you all have many more birthdays.

Valentine couples

Wedding anniversary wishes go out to my brother Wayne and his wife, Ruth Burke of Front Royal, and to Danny and Hope Huff of Washington, all of whom will celebrate their special day on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14).

Six more weeks . . .

Looks like groundhog Punxsutawney Phil’s weather prediction may be right so far. We are heading for six more weeks of bad weather.

Phil will leave his burrow at 7:25 a.m. tomorrow, Feb. 2, at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., looking for his shadow. I will be excited to see what Phil has in store for us. Stay tuned!

Yummy cookies

It’s that time of the year to buy yummy Girl Scouts cookies. Cadette Troop 692 will be selling cookies at Union Bank & Trust and Girl Scout 1092 at Quicke Mart tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 2, from 4 to 6 p. m.

Historical Society

Rappahannock Historical Society will be having their Antiques Appraisal on March 10 from 10 to 2 at Copper Fox in Sperryville. This is their 10th anniversary of holding the appraisal. There will also be a silent auction and a bakery boutique of goodies for sale. They still have copies of the 2018 Historic Rappahannock Calendars for sale. Stop by and purchase one.

Have a wonderful week!