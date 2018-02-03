Creative movements underway at MPT and Healing Arts

You might have heard that things are changing at Washington Mountainside Physical Therapy (MPT) and Healing Arts with Ginger Hill Antiques coming under new management. The bottom line? The change is growing by leaps and bounds.

Anne Williams, owner of MPT and Mountainside Dance Center, says she recently purchased the building “to continue providing the county with its much needed health and fitness services,” adding, “which we all seem to need more and more”.

In addition to the current manual physical therapy and massage services that MPT offers, they will now begin offering cold laser treatments, TRE (trauma and tension releasing exercise) and foot care clinics. Cindy Griffin, owner and instructor of Mountainside Pilates, is also adding new classes to her vast array of current fitness options including TRX, floor and reformer Pilates, functional strength, stretching, and spin classes.

Kay Beatty has also joined MPT’s team of medical professionals to offer nutritional evaluations and weight loss programs (for those of us who don’t make the daily hike schedule).

Mountainside Dance Center, under the direction of Philip Rosemond and Kitty Keyser, will continue to offer children’s creative movement, adult and teen ballet, therapeutic movement for recovering adults, and will be adding “Falling With Grace,” a class that addresses balance and fall avoidance education for the aging population, as well as tap classes for the young at heart.

Ginger Hill Antiques has become the new Hazel River Arts and Antiques Center, encompassing opportunities for local artists and antique dealers looking for studio or retail space having ample parking at a convenient location. The new center will continue to take consignments as well.

Courtesy photo

William’s vision includes bringing more healing arts practitioners together as part of her Hazel River Healing Projects, offering her clients an integrated approach to healing the mind and body through: self exploration, body and movement analysis, the restorative therapies of art, dance, manual/massage therapy, aquatics, functional strengthening, herbal and nutritional support, and animal facilitated therapies in more natural environments.

In other words, Williams says, “Relax, restore and rejuvenate in beautiful Rappahannock!”

She hopes to provide an atmosphere of cooperation and collaboration amongst the clients, practitioners and artists, with the hope of benefitting everyone involved.