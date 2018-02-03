They grow up so fast…

Proud mother Jessica Jenkins shared this photo of a recent scene in teacher Jennifer Deal’s classroom at Rappahannock County Elementary School. To celebrate 100 days of school, the first graders, including Jenkins’ son Wyatt (with the walker), dressed up as more senior citizens.
