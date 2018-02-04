Record-breaking event for Benevolent Fund

Proceeds should surpass anonymous $60,000 matching grant

By Jane Whitfield

Special to the Rappahannock News

Last Saturday, the community turned out in enthusiastic numbers to support the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund’s Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner — this year celebrating the Fund’s 10th year.

By Ray Boc
A generous crowd of 180 people attended last Saturday evening’s 10th Annual Rappahannock Benevolent Fund’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner at the Washington Schoolhouse.

Attendees were generous in bidding on auction items, buying raffle tickets, and writing checks. Funds are still being counted at this date, and as of now have reached $58,000. When the final numbers are tallied, the proceeds are expected to surpass this year’s anonymous $60,000 matching grant.

The Washington Schoolhouse was filled with a merry crowd of nearly 180 people dressed in their finest farm attire and celebrating this year’s theme, “Meet Me at the Farmer’s Market.”

A display of artisan food items stocked the shelves of the entryway décor, greeting customers with locally-made provisions. Local restaurants served farm-to-table dishes as part of the delicious dinner buffet, along with local wine.

By Ray Boc
Musical entertainment for the Benevolent Dinner was provided by “Bobby G and Friends” Blues Band, two of them seen here and featuring Bobby Glasker of RCES teaching fame.

The Benevolent Fund, formed in 2008, is a concerted community effort to help provide much needed emergency assistance to local families — help that can truly mean the difference between buying groceries or paying for a car repair.

Anyone unable to attend the dinner that would like to contribute to the Fund, please make checks payable to the Rappahannock Benevolent Fund, P.O. Box 133, Washington, VA 22747. The Benevolent Fund is a registered 501(c)(3) and all moneys given are tax deductible as allowed by law.

By Ray Boc
Barbara Adolfi and Father Tuck Grinnell of St. Peter Catholic Church dressed in their finest farm attire to celebrate this year’s Benevolent Fund theme, “Meet Me at the Farmer’s Market.” Father Tuck is chair of the Fund’s executive committee. He gave the blessing before dinner, welcomed everybody and told them about the importance of the Benevolent Fund’s programs.

The Benevolent Fund sends special thanks to this year’s dinner sponsors, restaurants of Rappahannock, and live auction donors, including:

Bean Hollow Grassfed, Capital Metro Physical Therapy, Deco Design Studio, Foster Harris House, William and Mary Greve Foundation, Inn at Little Washington, Jessamine Hill Farm, Jennifer Manly, Rappahannock News, Settle’s Grocery and Garage, Steph Ridder and John Beardsley, Stoneledge Productions, Union Bank & Trust, Williams Tree Service, Cheri Woodard Realty, The Country Café, Griffin Tavern, Headmaster’s Pub, RCHS Culinary Class, Thornton River Grill, and Tula’s Restaurant and Bar.

Thanks to all of the volunteers and community members who made this event possible.

Staff/Contributed
