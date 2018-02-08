Courthouse Row for Feb.8

By James Ivancic February 8, 2018

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 1-2

Building Permits

Bob Lasater, Sperryville, gas logs, $1,600

Ellie Clark, Washington, hot water heater, $6,833

Louis G. and Janet R. Zindel, Amissville, deck, $2,000

Daniel Price, Castleton, gas cook stove, $782

The costs cited with permit applications are estimates.

Rappahannock County

Lawrence S. Conners to Lakota Adzemovic and Katherine E. Adzemovic, 3 tracts, $199,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49-A-1

