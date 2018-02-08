Courthouse Row for Feb.8

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 1-2
Building Permits
Bob Lasater, Sperryville, gas logs, $1,600
Ellie Clark, Washington, hot water heater, $6,833
Louis G. and Janet R. Zindel, Amissville, deck, $2,000
Daniel Price, Castleton, gas cook stove, $782
The costs cited with permit applications are estimates.
Rappahannock County
Lawrence S. Conners to Lakota Adzemovic and Katherine E. Adzemovic, 3 tracts, $199,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 49-A-1
