Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 8

Tuesday, Jan. 30
2:01 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, public service, company 1
Wednesday, Jan. 31
5:59 a.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3
9:19 a.m — Five Forks Road, Woodville, stroke, companies 1 and 7
6:41 p.m. — Hunters Road, Washington, general illness, company 1
Thursday, Feb. 1
12:10 a.m. — Rolling Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
10:31 p.m. — Moore Lane, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4
Friday, Feb. 2
5:03 p.m. — Lee Highway, Hunters Road, Washington, chest pain, companies 1, 3 and 7
5:18 p.m. — Moore Lane, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
Saturday, Feb. 3
5:01 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, smoke in area, company 2
9:36 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, company 1 and 4
Sunday, Feb. 4
1:42 a.m. — Moore Lane, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9
11:18 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
12:36 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 4
3:34 p.m. — Dearing Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 4
4:33 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 9
5:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 2
5:42 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, vehicle fire, companies 1 and 4
11:21 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Tuesday, Feb. 5
8:19 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
10:35 a.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, wires down, companies 3, 4 and 5
10:37 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1
8:57 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 5 and 7
10:20 p.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
