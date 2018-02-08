Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 8

By Jan Clatterbuck February 8, 2018 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, Jan. 30

2:01 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, public service, company 1

Wednesday, Jan. 31

5:59 a.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, company 3

9:19 a.m — Five Forks Road, Woodville, stroke, companies 1 and 7

6:41 p.m. — Hunters Road, Washington, general illness, company 1

Thursday, Feb. 1

12:10 a.m. — Rolling Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7

10:31 p.m. — Moore Lane, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4

Friday, Feb. 2

5:03 p.m. — Lee Highway, Hunters Road, Washington, chest pain, companies 1, 3 and 7

5:18 p.m. — Moore Lane, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9

Saturday, Feb. 3

5:01 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, smoke in area, company 2

9:36 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, company 1 and 4

Sunday, Feb. 4

1:42 a.m. — Moore Lane, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9

11:18 a.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9

12:36 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 4

3:34 p.m. — Dearing Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 4

4:33 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 9

5:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 2

5:42 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, vehicle fire, companies 1 and 4

11:21 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Tuesday, Feb. 5

8:19 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

10:35 a.m. — Battle Mountain Road, Amissville, wires down, companies 3, 4 and 5

10:37 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1

8:57 p.m. — Slate Mills Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 5 and 7

10:20 p.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*