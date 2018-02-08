Meet Charlie, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

The California wildfires brought me here to RAWL. My name is Charlie and I am a West Highland White Terrier mix, 2 years old, and weigh 15 pounds. I hail from Los Angeles and waited with a lot of other dogs in boarding because of the fires before I got to RAWL. The people here say I’m endearing. I’m also a calm sort, well-behaved and low-energy.

I love sitting in people’s laps. And I have been appointed the official RAWL welcomer, hanging out in the office to greet visitors. Maybe you’ll be one of them soon.

This past week, one of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.