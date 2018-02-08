The Rapp for Feb. 8

What is . . . ?

None of the three contestants on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy, which airs nightly on ABC, even attempted to answer the final $2,000 Double Jeopardy clue: “The name of this Virginia river where many Civil War battles took place is Algonquin for ‘Rise and Fall of Water.’”

The correct answer, as host Alex Trebek revealed to blank stares: “What is the Rappahannock?”

Grove and Papa

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Food Policy Council welcomes two new members, including Rappahannock County’s Amanda Grove, who will serve as Education Sector Technical Advisory Member.

Grove’s position as Rappahannock County Schools’ Nutrition Director will provide key insight as the council begins to assist the region’s numerous schools in enhancing farm-to-school programs, particularly the new “Purely Piedmont” local food brand.

Tom Weaver will serve as the new Processing and Distribution Technical Advisory Member, bringing a wealth of experience as a farmer and owner of Papa Weaver’s Pork.

Underwood in DC

Rappahannock artist Patricia Underwood, who works out of her studio in Castleton, was selected to exhibit at DC Arts Center gallery in Adams Morgan in a show entitled “It’s About That Time: Prints from Lily Press.”

The opening this past Friday featured many nationally and internationally recognized printmaking artists who have produced their work at Lily Press, a fine art printmaking facility in Maryland. Underwood’s piece, entitled “Spoken Yet Unheard,” is a silk screen and linocut print with mixed media on fine wood veneer provide by Rappahannock’s own Steve Morse and his company in Capon Bridge, WV.

Underwood (no relation to Kevin Spacey’s fictional character Frank Underwood, who has officially left the nation’s capital) is represented by Haley Fine Art in Sperryville. The D.C. exhibit is up until March 4.

Best Trailer

Daily Bread, the faith-based, post-apocalyptic series filmed locally and launched last September, has won “Best Trailer” in the London Independent Film Awards, a monthly competition recognizing work of independent filmmakers.

“Our aim is to give the directors, writers, animators, and actors involved a helpful step forward in their future careers. All monthly winners will receive a digital certificate to commemorate their achievement,” the group states.

“If you like God, guns and girls, this show is for you,” series writer and writer Nina May, who has a home in Rappahannock County, said at the launch. “There’s plenty of entertainment and excitement here, but also many thought provoking ‘What if?’ moments.”

Flesh and Bone

Talented local musician Ben Mason has just released his fourth album, “Flesh and Bone,” which contains an “honest collection of experiences” from his life and the world around him.

Mason says his piano driven alternative rock sound is influenced by the sacred Indian land on which he resides in Rappahannock County. “Flesh and Bone” also displays his artwork and lyrics in a 16 page booklet included with the CD.

“This record is my survival diary,” he says. “Flesh and bone is all we have to travel though the mistakes and triumphs that make us who we are.”

Mason has recorded with or opened for dozens of well-known acts, including Styx, Foreigner, John Cougar Mellencamp, Steuart Smith of The Eagles, the Dillards and Billy Ray Cyrus. He will celebrate the album’s release during a performance this Saturday afternoon, 1 to 4:30, at Gadino Cellars in Washington.

Double the fun

Attention Rappahannock music lovers: This year’s lineup of talented local musicians performing in the Bland Music Contest is up to 17 — nearly double last year’s group of nine.

Head on over at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 to the Little Washington Theatre, 291 Gay St., for this crowd-pleasing music competition, sponsored by the Rappahannock Lions Club. The Bland Music Contest, free and open to all, features Rappahannock’s young, homegrown musical talents.

Winners receive first, second, third place and honorable mention cash prizes and the chance to move up into state competition.

Second Saturday

February is for Lovers, and the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail is where you will find romance and a lot more. Exercise your artistic inclinations, enjoy musical entertainment, sample locally grown food and sip some Rappahannock wine, spirits, and beer.

Amissville/Viewtown

Gray Ghost Vineyards: Celebrate with your valentine by indulging in chocolates and cabernet. Fee includes wine tasting, dessert buffet and collectible Valentine glass. $25 per person, 11 to 4.

Magnolia Vineyards and Winery: Bruce Lowe is back in the tasting room with live music, 2 to 5.

Castleton

Scrabble School Preservation Foundation: Singer, songwriter, storyteller Taryn Weaver performs as Harriet Tubman at this Black History Month program. Light refreshments at 3:30, program at 4.

Flint Hill/Huntly

Contemporary Color: Collograph valentine art. Glue fabric, paper and textures to a rigid substrate; then ink and print. Materials, tools and creative art direction supplied. $35 workshop fee. Reservations required, 1 to 4.

Sperryville

River District Potters: Sara Adams will be painting valentines with young at heart souls. Join her to paint a valentine for your sweetie. Observe pottery-making techniques as Nancy Nord throws bowls on her wheel, 11 to 4.

Spirit Trail Fiberworks at Blue Ridge Artisans: Fun dyeing workshop. Learn hand-painting and dye two scarves: one silk and one silk-wool blend. Must be 18 or over. Fee of $185 covers all materials. Tickets must be purchased online; no tickets at door.

Washington

Gadino Cellars: Birnn Raspberry Dark Chocolate Truffles are added and paired with wine tastings. Local talent Ben Mason plays, 1 to 4:30.

Little Washington Winery: Wine Bootcamp starts at 11. Guess the $100 Bordeaux starts at 2:30. Register online. Save $20 with coupon code: wb358.

Middle Street Gallery: Enjoy fine art exhibition of the works of 22 artists. Show includes painting, sculpture and photography, 10 to 5.