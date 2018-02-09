Foundation’s first event

The Neiswanger Foundation at High Meadow Farm in Flint Hill is geared towards the preservation of carriage driving, fox hunting, and heritage breeds. We hope to become a sustainable non-profit organization that is able to offer services to children that could otherwise not afford to ride/drive and experience farm life. We began our journey at High Meadow just this past summer and have several events planned for 2018.

That being said, we are having an Easter Egg Hunt March 31 at noon. This event is free to the public and we are hoping to have a large turnout and just a really fun time for everyone.

Our plan is: Several different egg hunt areas for different age groups/difficulty levels (including a teenage/adult area); Bunnies, baby goats, and lamb area (possibly baby cows as well); Hopefully a food vendor/snack bar; Carriage Rides around the property that can be reserved ahead of time (for a reduced fee); Eggs will have candy prizes and some will even have free lessons (driving and riding) within!

This will be our first public event (that is not an actual horse show) and we are hoping you could help us get the word out. We are open to having vendors on-site (in exchange for help getting the word out through fliers/posters/etc or through a sponsorship). We have a 125×200-foot indoor arena that could accommodate vendors (or tons of room outdoors as well).

Amy Mungan

Neiswanger Foundation

High Meadow Farm