Black ice closes schools

By Staff/Contributed February 10, 2018 Photos, School/Education News 0
By John McCaslin

Rappahannock County motorists were warned by VDOT Monday morning of potentially treacherous “black ice” following a refreezing of Sunday’s wintry mix. As a result, Rappahannock County Public Schools remained closed for the day: “We were delayed initially 2 hours due to icy roadways and ultimately closed due to insufficient thawing on our bus routes,” said RCPS spokesperson Holly Jenkins.

Ditto for Wednesday morning as freezing rain fell: first a 2 hour delay and then schools closed. Here’s how an icy Fodderstack Road looked just before sunset Sunday evening.

