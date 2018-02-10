Soccer success

Competitive travel teams at Culpeper Soccer Club (CSC) — Rappahannock County players included — recently completed the fall soccer season in leagues that span Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Boasting over 250 players, CSC teams earned three League Division Championships, two 2nd Place finishes, and three 3rd Place finishes.

In tournament play this fall, CSC Travel teams won a total of 8 Tournament Championships and earned 3 Tournament Finalist trophies. At the Capital Fall Classic in Richmond, the U14 Boys, U12 Boys Red, U12 Boys Silver, and U10 Boys were champions in their divisions, followed closely by the U19 Boys and U11 Girls who earned finalist trophies.

During the fall season, almost $40,000 in scholarships was extended to Culpeper youth participating in the Travel or Academy programs. It remains the highest priority of CSC that all youth players in Culpeper can participate in the sport of soccer regardless of financial resources. Furthermore, the growth of competitive programs at CSC has allowed more resources to be allocated to the recreation program, which currently serves over 1000 players annually. Recreation players can now attend free summer clinics and in-season training sessions led by professional staff, upholding the CSC mission of, “One Club, One Culture.”

Additionally, the U13 Girls’ Travel Team participated in the “Girls Can” mentorship program at the University of Virginia and spent the fall season learning from player mentors on the UVA Women’s Team. Next year, CSC hopes that all girls’ teams can participate in this empowering program.

Information about Culpeper Soccer Club can be found at: www.culpepersc.org.

— Cindy Grotz