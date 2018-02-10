Sparkle after the storm

Precipitation that first fell as snow Sunday morning quickly changed over to sleet and freezing rain in much of Rappahannock County. By the time the sun broke out Monday morning the entire landscape was a glistening winter wonderland, its brilliance captured here by Huntly resident Barbara Sharp.
About Staff/Contributed 4515 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment