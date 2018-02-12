Rapp residents with dementia, other disorders, helped by PATH grant

The PATH Foundation has awarded a $9,150 grant to the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office for the Project Lifesaver program, a tracking system that locates persons prone to wandering, such as those suffering from autism, dementia or other cognitive disorders.

“We love to see new ideas come in through the Make it Happen grants as we see it as a great way to quickly get a program up and running,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO.

Project Lifesaver, which actually got its start in Virginia, assists in locating missing persons with numerous illnesses, others being Alzheimer’s disease, Down syndrome, and epilepsy.

In most cases a battery-operated radio transmitter device is attached to the wrists (most resemble an ordinary wrist watch) or ankles of at-risk persons who are prone to wander. The device emits an inaudible pulse once per second on an FCC allocated frequency that is picked up by a receiver located at the sheriff’s office.

Interested families should contact the sheriff’s office for more information. Usually an interview takes place with a caregiver or family member to explain how the equipment operates and is worn and what steps to take if a person wanders away from home.

The Make it Happen grant program is designed to engage the community to develop new, innovative programs in Rappahannock, Fauquier and northern Culpeper counties. It has a rolling deadline with $250,000 available annually.

Two categories are offered: one for small and rapid projects that can be completed within 90 days with requests of $10,000 or less; the second category funds mid-size projects that can be completed within six months with requests of $25,000 or less.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)3 nonprofits, government entities, and religious organizations for non-religious purposes that service Fauquier, Rappahannock and Northern Culpeper counties.

For more information on grants and the PATH Foundation, visit www.pathforyou.org.