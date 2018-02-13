Brenda Garton’s legacy — and 14-page report

As a final act in her term as interim County Administrator, Brenda Garton delivered a 14-page report to the Board of Supervisors outlining chronic issues with county governance and operations.

Garton characterized the document as “an observation of situations which may cause additional problems, may run contrary to state or local code or best practices, or may result in improved efficiencies if corrected.”

She noted that “some issues have been resolved, addressed, or assigned to staff to complete, or recommendations have been made and approved by the Board.”

Among the issues cited were:

— Lack of county employee IDs, personnel files, job descriptions, performance evaluations, and methods of tracking leave.

— Lack of written policies, especially as they pertain to personnel and financial policies.

— Conduct of county meetings, including deadlines for presenting agenda materials, lack of enforcement of speaker time limits during public comment sessions, unrestrained participation in board meetings by citizens from the audience without recognition by the chair, and lack of a consent agenda for BOS meetings.

— Issues with county offices, such as lack of handicapped access; and inadequate space for the county’s zoning and building officials, extension office, and E911 and Emergency Services Coordinator.

The full report can be found at http://www.rappcce.org/Exit_Report_Garton31JAN2018.pdf