The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office said it was inundated with phone calls early yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon around 1:45 p.m., with concerned citizens reporting a “huge” explosion.
“We have checked it out and it was nothing more than Tannerite near Chester Gap,” Sheriff Connie Compton told the Rappahannock News through a spokesperson. “People set it up and hit it with bullets, and it sounds like a loud explosion.”
Reverberation from the loud blast could be “heard and felt” as far as 30 miles away, including in Rixeyville, Amissville and Tiger Valley.
Tannerite is the patented name of a binary explosive target used primarily for firearms practice. It is created by mixing two powders, most commonly ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder.
Bans on exploding targets like Tannerite have been put into effect throughout the country as conditions warrant. In recent years, for instance, the U.S. Forest Service has banned the targets in western states out of wildfire and safety concerns.
“I felt it in Tiger Valley near Washington,” Rappahannock resident Ken Norman took to social media to report yesterday. “I wonder if it was another earthquake?”
“Yes, it shook our house,” said Erika Sinnott of Flint Hill.
I guess if the paper is printed tonight it will be published tomorrow hence the past tense writing.
Wednesday, April 14th, at around 2 pm our whole house shook and so did the chair I was sitting in. I thought the ground under me was opening up like a sinkhole or that one of our large trees had fallen right beside our house. I ran from our house to the outside and no tree, no sinkhole swallowing up our house, no birds chirping and no helicopters flying overhead just very quiet. Still very concerned and still quite frightened by it especially not knowing what had cause this loud sound and I mean so loud that it shook everything around me and under me. I then decided to return to the inside of my home and I sat there for a few moments to wait to make sure all was well again even though I still do not know for sure what had just happened.
So, if Tannerite has been banned in many places, wouldn’t that indicate it is important enough to for LEO’S to check it out and let the public know more about the incident? This article does not let us know who the “people” were that were firing at the Tannerite target/s. And why use this as the target? To make a ton of noise…only? Seems like a LOT of power. Legit usage or not? Seems like much more info and public communication is called for.
“Nothing more” than tannerite? Well, it got set off right near my house in the woods without warning and it was felt almost to Fauquier county…..that’s a bit more than “nothing more” and this was after about two hours of nothing but constant semi-automatic gunfire going off all morning into the afternoon. I have dogs, one of which can’t get excited because it has a collapsing tracea and if she starts to pant excessively she’s could possibly die. “nothing more”?
Today is Wednesday. The 14th of Feb. So do you mean Tuesday? People are saying it was today. 2/14/18 which is Wed. But the article says yesterday.