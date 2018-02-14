Courthouse Row for Feb.15

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 3-9

Hampton

Gordon Howard and Joan Howard, husband and wife, to Joan Y. Howard and Gordon E Howard Jr., as trustee of the Joan Y. Howard and Gordon E. Howard, Jr. Living Trust, 27.58 acres, no cost, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 30-80

Kenneth Ray Pullen, to Robert B. Metcalfe, trustee of the Metlo Development Inc., 2.719 acres, $170,000, general warranty, tax map 21-9

Rappahannock County

Stephen J. Slade and Mary Slade, husband and wife, to Ten Hills Farm LLC, 54.8892 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recordation taxes per Virginia Code, general warranty, tax map 080.04-02-03

Maria R. Goebert to Maria R. Goebert of the Maria R. Goebert Living Trust, parcel land, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 43-32A

Town of Washington

Clarissa L. Leggett to Laura Cooper Massie, 0.8731 acres, $525,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-13

Building Permits

The costs cited with permit applications are estimates.

William Lloyd, Amissville, detached garage, $80,000

Dayn Smith, Front Royal, electrical and plumbing, $3,000

Mark and Liz Rhein, Amissville, dwelling, $750,000

Geneva Pierson, Amissville, replace gas furnace, $1,200