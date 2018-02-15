The Rapp for Feb. 15

Network anyone?

Businesses of Rappahannock will have its quarterly networking event at Gadino Cellars in Washington next Tuesday, February 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Come early and meet the Businesses of Rappahannock board of directors, including hands-on president Theresa Wood, at 4:30. Food and drink will be served at 5.

Hosts of this event are Gadino Cellars and Skyward Cafe. Sponsors are Union Bank & Trust, Riverside Automotive, and Flourish Root.

Business owners who are not members are invited to join the networking event as guests and are encouraged to sign up for membership.

Maazel returns

Mark your calendars: Castleton CEO and Artistic Director Dietlinde Maazel, American tenor Tyler Nelson, and award-winning author Rachel Corbett will come together at Castleton to celebrate classical Parisian and Viennese culture in “Rainer Maria Rilke and the Shadow of Auguste Rodin,” Saturday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Dietlinde Maazel (left) returns to Castleton to co-star with American tenor Tyler Nelson in “Rainer Maria Rilke and the Shadow of Auguste Rodin.” Courtey photos

Austrian poet Rilke and the great French sculptor Rodin developed an unlikely collaboration and friendship that set the stage for a conversation about Parisian and Viennese culture at the arrival of the twentieth century.

Maazel, alongside Nelson, a highly acclaimed tenor, soloist and teacher at Castleton, will perform poems by Rilke, set to music by classical European composers Alma Mahler, Anton Webern, and Paul Hindemith, as well as poems by French poet Charles Baudelaire, set to music by Claude Debussy.

Courtesy photo

Corbett will present her prize-winning book, “You Must Change Your Life: The Story of Rainer Maria Rilke and Auguste Rodin.” The book won the 2016 Marfield Prize, awarded annually by the Arts Club of Washington. The winner receives $10,000, the largest award for a non-fiction book about the arts in the U.S.

These combined works offer an intimate look into the literature, art, and music of this magnificent epoch in European history. Tickets for this Castleton in Performance (CiP) production range from $20 to $40, and the performance will be held in the Theatre House at Castleton (663 Castleton View Road, Castleton, VA.), an intimate, state-of-the-art 140-seat proscenium theatre.

Call 703.489.8704 for more information and visit www.CastletonFestival.org to purchase tickets.

Tax relief

A reminder to Rappahannock County residents that in order to qualify for credit relief for the elderly, you must apply annually between February 15 (today) and July 1 of the current tax year.

For more information, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue on Gay Street in Washington.

Kicking the habit

Rappahannock County is being singled out among other regions in the state, and for the positive recognition we can thank the students of Rappahannock County Public Schools who voted to put in place a “100 percent” comprehensive policy to protect students, staff, and visitors from the influence of tobacco and e-cigarettes.

As this newspaper reported recently, the 100 percent policy prohibits the use, possession and distribution of all tobacco products, including e­-cigarettes, by “anyone, anytime, anywhere on school property or at school-­sponsored events, even those that are off­site.”

And that goes for adults, too.

The policy ensures that children and teens are not observing so-called adult role models using tobacco products at any school event on any school property.

“I’m so proud to be part of a 100 percent comprehensive district,” said Hannah Dowd, a sophomore at Rappahannock County High School. “Knowing that I can help make my home a better place by raising awareness and sharing knowledge for the future is an amazing feeling.”

Far East to Flint Hill

By Tanya Richey

Artist and poet Tanya Richey will be signing and discussing her books at the Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill from 4 – 8 p.m. this Friday (Feb. 16). Her “Spirit of Japan” books are a cross-cultural journey through Japan via an American artist’s musing memoir.

Courtesy image

So far, three books are published and available for purchase. The complete series includes twelve volumes with one book released each month throughout 2018. Each volume is a stand alone book full of Tanya’s art and haiku style poetry, which she calls MyKu.

For more information, call 540-841-7344 or 540-479-9383 or via email Tanya@tmrart.com. Richey’s website.