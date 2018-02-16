Drive-thru ashes

Photo by Barry Fletcher

Eight members of the clergy from Rappahannock County distributed ashes in the Town of Washington square on Ash Wednesday. While most recipients came by foot, at least two motorists pulled up for their ashes, including Mary Bailey (seen here) of Sperryville, who received her blessing from Rev. Walt Childress of Washington Baptist Church. From the left is Rep. Russ Savage, of the Unitarian Universalists of the Blue Ridge, and Rev. Horace “Tuck” Grinnell, pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington.