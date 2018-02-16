Love is all you need . . .

By John McCaslin

Hearthstone School’s 5th Annual “All You Need is Love” Valentine’s Dinner & Dance Party was a smashing success, featuring an entire night of Beatles music compliments of the popular band Grass Fed.

The Waldorf-based cooperative school in Sperryville showed its appreciation to the “fab four” band members, who specialize in a mix of funk/groove, reggae and rock n roll, with a colorful cutout board created by art teacher Davette Leonard. Hearthstone’s Jane Mullan is seen here welcoming a tremendous crowd of adults and children alike to the sold-out dinner and dance.