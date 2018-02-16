Washington column for Feb 15.

Into the wild at CCLC

Photo by Christina Loock

The Old Rag Master Naturalists (ORMN) have recently expanded their role in the Child Care and Learning Center’s Children-in-Nature Program. Volunteers from ORMN are sharing their knowledge and love of the outdoors with kids in CCLC’s afterschool program. Volunteers can choose to help with a CCLC Children-in-Nature activity or come up with their own activity. So far this winter, ORMN volunteers have led the children in making nature journals, learning about mushrooms and fungi, and learning about birds in winter. Future topics include decomposition and composting, geology, birds, wildflowers, invasive plants, and more.

According to Christina Loock, “CCLC would like to thank Joyce Wenger for all her work making this partnership happen, as well as volunteering at each activity, and Gwen Bates for her planning help. Big thanks to volunteers Mike Wegner, Peggy Kenney, Gail Swift, Anita Ostrander, Bill Bynum, Lyt Wood, and Katie Burney.”

If you have a passion or interest you would like to share with the children at CCLC, please contact the center at 540-675-3237.

Free clinic

Rappahannock Free clinic will be open on March 5 at the County Health Department on Main Street in Washington. For more information, call Fauquier Free Clinic at 540-347-0394.

WVFR breakfast

A reminder that Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue is having its Eat All You Can Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the station. Adults and kids 11 and older $10, kids 10 and under eat FREE. So dad treat the family to a home cook breakfast. For more information, call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their members.

Lift class

Looking to shed some pounds? Exercise is back at the Schoolhouse! Head on over on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9 to 10 a.m. for a Lift-type class. Lift is an Exercise Class that is created especially for older folks — like many of us. Contact the Rapp at Home Office if you have any questions at 540-937-4663.

Improved balance

Balance with Cindy Griffin of Mountainside Pilates on Thursday, Feb 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Rappahannock County Library, Washington. She will lead you through an intro to our internal balance system and how it can be improved.

Have a wonderful week!