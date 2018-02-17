Taryn Weaver brings Harriet Tubman to life

On Saturday afternoon, actress Taryn A. Weaver gave a vivid portrayal of Harriet Tubman in a 30 minute monologue before an audience of about 40 at the historic Scrabble School in Castleton. The performance was a celebration of Black History Month. The event was hosted by The Rappahannock African-American Heritage Center with Nan Butler Roberts making introductions.
