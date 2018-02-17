Winter or spring?

Freezing fog enveloped lower elevations of Rappahannock County late last week, transforming hillsides like this one in Gid Brown Hollow into a frosty shimmering white. Much needed rainfall and warmer temperatures arrived for the weekend, although nothing near as balmy as today’s (Thursday’s) predicted high of 75 degrees, making it feel more like mid-May instead of mid-February.
