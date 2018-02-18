The PATH Foundation, which has approved a “$150,000 commitment” to support local efforts to connect Rappahannock County’s two public schools with a walking, jogging, and biking trail, is seeking creative proposals for projects that enhance outdoor public spaces.

This would be accomplished, according to the Warrenton-based charitable organization, through the installation of durable recreation items and associated programming and/or marketing that maximizes the use of the proposed recreation resources.

Durable recreation equipment, the foundation suggests, “might include weather resistant concrete ping pong tables, corn hole boards, checkers tables, climbing boulders or other creative ideas.”

Proposal requirements are as follows:

— Proposals will come from 501(c)(3) nonprofit or government entities. Collaborative efforts are encouraged.

— Interested entities will contact the PATH Foundation to share their basic idea before starting a proposal.

— Projects will reside in the PATH Foundation footprint (Rappahannock, Fauquier, and/or northern Culpeper counties).

— The target population is the general public. The more people, of all ages, that would utilize the durable recreation items, the better.

— The location(s) of the equipment is easily accessible to the general public.

— Respondents will provide a maximum six-month project implementation timeline.

— Respondents have a general plan and the proven capacity to manage installation of equipment and to provide any ongoing required maintenance of equipment.

— An overview of any proposed programming focused on the equipment.

— An initial approximate budget not to exceed $50,000.

— Respondents will provide letters of support from collaborators if applicable.

— For local government applicants, proposals will be consistent with the vision of the appropriate town or county body.

Upon selection of a proposal, the PATH Foundation will work closely with a final respondent or respondents to finetune the proposed concept. Proposals are due Friday, March 16.

Contact Senior Program Officer Andy Johnston with any ideas before initiating a proposal at ajohnston@pathforyou.org. It is not expected that every detail will have been outlined in proposal submissions.