O’Connell, The Inn make history

By John McCaslin

The accomplishments of Patrick O’Connell never cease to amaze, as his Inn at Little Washington made history this week by becoming the longest tenured 5 Star restaurant in the world.

The Forbes Travel Guide announced late Tuesday that the Inn has once again, for the 29th consecutive year, received two Five Star Awards — one for its restaurant and one for the hotel.

“The achievement of this award honors The Inn at Little Washington’s dedication to raising the global standards in luxury hospitality and recognizes its delivery of a service culture that is both genuine and trusted,” said Gerard J. Inzerillo, CEO of the Forbes Travel Guide.

“It is especially gratifying to receive this accolade on the year of our 40th anniversary,” said O’Connell. “It’s well known in our industry that it is harder to maintain these awards than it is getting them for the first time because the bar is continually being raised.”

The Inn is one of only 199 hotels worldwide to receive this top honor.