Courthouse Row for Feb. 22

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 10-13

Chester Gap

Andrew P. Hinton, trustee and John H. Hinton, trustee, successor trustees under the Mary L. Hinton Living Trust to Elizabeth D. Rieley and Samuel L. Wright, lot 18 blk 4 sec D BRME, $3,600, special warranty, tax map 1B-1-4-18

Hawthorne

Peter A.Seligmann to Old Dominion Land Conservancy Inc. , 3 parcels, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 26-20A

Building Permits

Black Bear Hollow LLC, Sperryville, transfer permit from former owner, no cost

Terri Sload, Washington, replace boiler, $29,855

Terry C. Robey, Amissville, addition and remodel, $65,000

Bill and Sara Walton, Washington, replace porch, $65,000

Beth Jensen and Eugene Jeffery, Sperryville, remodel garage to guest house, $150,000

H B Wood, Woodville, install generator, $9,000