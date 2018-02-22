Courthouse Row for Feb. 22

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office Feb. 10-13
Chester Gap
Andrew P. Hinton, trustee and John H. Hinton, trustee, successor trustees under the Mary L. Hinton Living Trust to Elizabeth D. Rieley and Samuel L. Wright, lot 18 blk 4 sec D BRME, $3,600, special warranty, tax map 1B-1-4-18
Hawthorne
Peter A.Seligmann to Old Dominion Land Conservancy Inc. , 3 parcels, no consideration, deed of gift, tax map 26-20A
Building Permits
Black Bear Hollow LLC, Sperryville, transfer permit from former owner, no cost
Terri Sload, Washington, replace boiler, $29,855
Terry C. Robey, Amissville, addition and remodel, $65,000
Bill and Sara Walton, Washington, replace porch, $65,000
Beth Jensen and Eugene Jeffery, Sperryville, remodel garage to guest house, $150,000
H B Wood, Woodville, install generator, $9,000
Be the first to comment