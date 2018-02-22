Fire and rescue calls for Feb. 22

Tuesday, Feb. 13
6:09 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Wednesday, Feb. 14
1:52 a.m. — Atkins Road, mutual aid, company
6:59 a.m. — Craig Hill Lane, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
8:58 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
2:00 p.m. — Rattlesnake Hollow Lane, Boston, public service, companies 1, 4 and 9
7:59 p.m. — Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
9:48 p.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, cardiac emergency, companies 1 and 7
Thursday, Feb. 15
8:14 a.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
7:23 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
9:39 p.m. — Oaks Lane, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7
Friday, Feb. 16
4:40 a.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, unconscious person, companies 3 and 5
8:58 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1
Saturday, Feb. 17
11:36 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, smoke odor, companies 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7
3:38 p.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, general illness, company 7
3:51 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 7
3:56 p.m. — Pophams Ford Road, Sperryville, injury, companies 1, 3, 5 and 7
4:13 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
4:45 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 4 and 9
4:56 p.m. — Mount Prospect Lane, Washington, fire alarm, companies 1 and 2
6:11 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Sunday, Feb. 18
1:21 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, general illness, company 5
10:27 a.m. — Maple Hill Lane, Washington, 911 Hang up
1:41 p.m. — Meadowbrook Lane, Huntly, structure fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
4:31 p.m. — Fox Creek Lane, Woodville, general illness, company 7
Monday, Feb. 19
3:12 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9
1:18 p.m. — Norway Lane, Chester Gap, public service, company 9
7:30 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1
Tuesday, Feb. 20
10:32 a.m — Bear Wallow Road, Huntly, structure fire, companies 1, 3, 4 and 9
1:23 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
