Hola, I’m Bailey. Need a new amigo?

Courtesy photo

I’m a Chihuahua, the smallest breed of all dogs that is named after a state in Mexico. My name is Bailey and I’m 5 years old and weigh 10 pounds. As you can see my coat color is a very fancy brindle. I serve as the doorbell here at RAWL, announcing all visitors. I’d be fine in a home with other dogs and with cats. It takes me a while to warm up to other dogs but I’m ok with them eventually and with cats. I can do without children though. Come visit! I’ll announce your arrival.

This past week, of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.