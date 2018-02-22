Meetings and notices for Feb. 22

The Winter Vegetable School, with extension specialists, agents and subject matter experts, and an NRCS agronomist, is today, Thursday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Warrenton-Fauquier County Visitors Center, 33 N. Calhoun St., Warrenton. Learn about niche crops, IPM and organic pest management and tools, new pesticides, pesticide safety, food safety, soil management and marketing. Early registration fee $20 per person, includes materials, lunch and refreshments. After Feb. 19, registration fee is $30 per person. Call 540-675-3619 for a registration form to be mailed or for more information.

The Warrenton Youth Sports Club (WYSC) will hold additional AAU/Travel boys basketball team tryouts on Friday evening, Feb. 23, for 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 11th grades (11th grade team is also open to 9th and 10th graders). For more information, please contact Sharon Hodgson, WYSC Director of Basketball Operations (Grades 7-12), at shodgson@wysc.org. Tryouts Schedule: Friday, Feb, 23, 5th Grade, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Cedar Lee Middle School, Bealeton. 6th Grade, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Warrenton Middle School, Warrenton. 7th Grade, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Cedar Lee Middle School, Bealeton. 8th Grade, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Warrenton Middle School. 11th Grade, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Warrenton Middle School (9th and 10th graders are welcome to try out for the 11th Grade team).

The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission meets on Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. Highlights from the agenda include a review of Zoning Ordinances and alignment to the Comprehensive Plan and a discussion of the RLP Process for Ordinance Alignment Consultant.

The Fire Levy Board meets on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Library, Washington.

Rappahannock County Artisan Trail Reception and Update, Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Quievremont Winery, 162 Gid Brown Hollow Rd., Washington. All members and others interested in promoting their artistic talents, building small business and developing tourism are welcome. Come to create new relationships, be updated on Artisan Trail activity, and hear about ways to benefit from being a member of the Rappahannock Artisan Trail. RSVP to pbrennan456@icloud.com or call 540-987-8615 for more information.

Stage Alive Concert Association invites seniors from public and private high schools in Rappahannock County who are intending to pursue their musical studies at university, college or conservatory in the fall of this year to submit applications to compete for the STAGE ALIVE! scholarship. The scholarship is worth $1,000, payable in 2 parts, to cover the 2 semesters of the academic year. Applications are due by March 3. Full details are available via email at president@stagealive.org. To qualify, applicants must show that they are maintaining a high school GPA of at least 3.5, have the endorsement of their music teacher, provide a written statement of their plans to follow a musical career, as well as details of their musical accomplishments and activities so far, and any recommendations from qualified individuals who may have provided instruction and tutoring outside the school environment.

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for all ages through Feb. 26, and for U6 players through March 26. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for registration and more information, find us on Facebook, or email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission meets at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Commission offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106 in Culpeper. The agenda and associated materials are available one week in advance of the meeting at the RRRC offices and online at http://www.rrregion.org.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The first meeting will be held Wednesday, March 7. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

The Rappahannock County School Board public hearing and school board meeting will take place on March 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rappahannock County High School auditorium.

The Relay For Life of Rappahannock needs your help! If the 2018 event does not show growth, the event will no longer take place in Rappahannock County. Help save the Relay For Life of Rappahannock County. Register today by logging on to www.relayforlife.org/rappva to start a team, join the leadership team, host a fundraiser, participate in the kids’ walk, and attend the event which is May 19.

RAAC welcomes proposals for 2018 Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grants from individuals and organizations living and/or working in Rappahannock County. 2018 guidelines, application and other details are available at raac.org. Deadline for applications is March 15. All applicants will be notified by May 31. Last year RAAC awarded $43,000 in grants, and a total of $160,000 over the past 5 years, to artists and organizations in the county — reinvesting net proceeds from RAAC’s annual Art Tour and other programs back into the community.

Enrollment is underway for Rapp Nature Camp’s 33rd year of summertime day camp. Theme for study this year will be “Connections” — campers will observe moths, mushrooms and stream critters in their own habitats, and birds of prey in action. Session 1 (age 8 to 12) will be June 18 through 29, and this year’s new Session 2 (age 12 to 16) will be July 2 through 13. Campers will explore the forests, meadows, rivers and ponds of Singing Creek and the surrounding area, 3 miles south of Sperryville on the Hazel River. For info, visit rappnaturecamp.org, or pick up a blue brochure at the Washington Post Office kiosk, or call camp director Lyt Wood at 540-987-9530 and request a copy of the annual newsletter produced by the campers.

Based in Amissville, Piedmont Softball Association (PSA) offers fastpitch softball for all girls ages 5 through 18 years old (born anytime in the years 1999-2011). Teams will be available in all age groups for which there is enough interest. Experienced players — as well as beginners — are welcome. Teams play games not only in Amissville, but anywhere else there are teams interested in scheduling games with PSA teams (including many in Northern Virginia and the Richmond areas). Tournament play is offered, as well. PSA teams all have the potential opportunity to compete not only at state-level tournaments for state championships, but also at the World Series level.

Come join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation and get rid of the winter blues with some fun recreational experiences. Something is offered for every member of the family. For more information call 540-727-3412.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. The compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please contact 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Art of Living Together at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of John Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Those interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Photography MeetUp Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.