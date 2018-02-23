Constituent mailings or campaign ads?

Recently I have received in the mail three pieces of literature that appear to be campaign ads for Congressman Garrett. They are multi colored with photos and are on heavy stock. They are paid for, in very small print: “This mailing was prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense.”

I know “they all do it” but I would prefer to be informed by a black and white newsletter much like what Frank Wolfe did when Rappahannock was in the 10th congressional district. It would save the taxpayers a lot of money.

I would like to comment on one mailer which was a double fold piece. I find the piece contradictory. Congressman Garrett takes credit for “fixing the tax code” and then takes credit for being a “steward” of “deducing the national debt.” It is estimated the tax bill Mr. Garrett voted for will add $1.5 trillion dollars to the national debt over the next 10 years.

It seems to me that his voting record contradicts his rhetoric. What Mr. Garrett does not tell you is that many of the tax breaks for individuals will run out in two years, tax breaks for corporations will remain.

However, the most egregious part of Mr. Garrett’s mailing was the page titled “Make Your Voice Heard In Washington.” The page is devoted to what is called a “Push poll.” The poll is designed to get the answers that the pollster wants. The poll has a list of 10 issues and asks “please rank the following issues from 1 to 10, 1 being the most to important to you.” The issue of healthcare is not on the list. Healthcare is the single most important issue in Virginia. There is no mention of the environment, a very important issue in the 5th district. How can you rank two of the most important issues facing the country and the commonwealth if they’re not on the list? You cannot, and Garrett and his minions want it that way.

Henry R “Hank” Gorfein

Washington