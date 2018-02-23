Fortunate times in Rappahannock

February 23, 2018

A very heartwarming story [“Presenting the most recent graduate of the Class of 1996,” Feb. 15]. But yet very sad. Must wonder why there was not someone from the school or the community that could have stepped up and offered assistance so Bonnie could have received the diploma she had earned. What happened should never have occured.

It reminds us of how fortunate we are that we have things like the Benevolent Fund, the Food Pantry, the Backpack Program, and so forth to assist those in our community who face difficulties or crises in their lives.

Patrick Alther
Sperryville

