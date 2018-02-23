Handing out firearms like candy

There is one reason alone why American school children are being slaughtered in their classrooms: we are drowning in guns — military-style guns — that are available for the asking by anyone who wants one. These deadly killings don’t happen anymore in Australia, where gun controls were put in place after a mass shooting in 1996. They almost never happen anywhere else in the civilized world, either, where nuts can’t get their hands on assault weapons.

In the U.S. in 2016 11,004 people were murdered by firearms. In England and Wales, where there are also plenty of immigrants, and social stresses, 26 people were killed by firearms in 2015-16 (equivalent to 130 because Great Britain is one-fifth the size of the U.S.). Does anyone think that this staggering difference is because more Americans are criminally insane? Or have more murder in their hearts? Because we are a killer nation?

I doubt it. But we are more fearful. Parents are more fearful for their children’s lives. Hunters are fearful that somehow rational controls will take away their guns. And legislators, including our representative in Congress, are fearful that a powerful gun lobby — 10 major arms manufacturers and an $8 billion industry — will destroy their political careers if they vote to protect our kids. And they can be bought so cheaply by the NRA. Congressman Tom Garrett got only $2000 from the NRA yet puts guns over the lives of children.

We need to end this reign of fear. Enough is enough. We need to rise up and punish the politicians who don’t have the courage to protect our childrens’ lives. We know who you are. Eighty percent of the civilian-owned firearms are because the U.S. is the only country that hands out magazine-fed firearms to anyone who wants them. This horror must end now.

Eve Brooks

Sperryville