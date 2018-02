By John McCaslin

To offset the angry dissension that has been appearing in the paper lately, perhaps you would like to print some peaceful, tranquil haiku poetry. The following is from my book “Rappahannock Moment,” which describes, season-by-season, the paradisiacal beauty of our beloved county.

not even spring –

linden tree dropping seeds

on the truck’s windshield

Nancy Scott McBride

Sperryville