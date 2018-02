I totally agree with Mr. Alcott’s comments [“Chaos in Konick’s wake,” Feb. 15] and could not believe what I was reading about Mr. Konick’s nomination to the Planning Commission.

Due to Mr. Konick’s past litigious interaction with and towards the Board of Supervisors and the constant issues regarding the Freedom of Information Act, I find if difficult to believe he would be an unbiased productive member of the Planning Commission.

Margaret C. Robbins

Woodville