Social networking

By Dennis Brack

Business tends to be slow in Rappahannock in February, but it was a busy evening at Gadino Cellars on Tuesday (Feb. 20). More than 60 people showed up, traded ideas and had fun at Businesses of Rappahannock’s quarterly networking event. The group will solely use the “Businesses of Rappahannock” brand moving forward, retiring “BizRapp” and “BizLink” (the former name for these networking events).

Also new: a breakfast series for women in business. For more information on Businesses of Rappahannock, email BoR@rappahannock.com or go to rappahannock.com/businesses-rappahannock