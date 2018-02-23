Social networking

By Staff/Contributed February 23, 2018 Business, Photos 0
By Dennis Brack

Business tends to be slow in Rappahannock in February, but it was a busy evening at Gadino Cellars on Tuesday (Feb. 20). More than 60 people showed up, traded ideas and had fun at Businesses of Rappahannock’s quarterly networking event. The group will solely use the “Businesses of Rappahannock” brand moving forward, retiring “BizRapp” and “BizLink” (the former name for these networking events).

Also new: a breakfast series for women in business. For more information on Businesses of Rappahannock, email BoR@rappahannock.com or go to rappahannock.com/businesses-rappahannock

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4532 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*